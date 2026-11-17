Henry rushed 10 times for 10 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all five targets for 10 yards in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.

Henry was surprisingly stymied by a Chargers defense that had surrendered 4.9 yards per carry on the road coming in. The Ravens also threw an atypically high 49 times in Jacoby Brissett's team debut, leaving Henry with season lows in carries and rushing yards. However, the bruising back salvaged his night with his ninth and 10th rushing touchdowns of the season, which came from two and one yard out, respectively. Henry has now failed to eclipse 58 rushing yards in five consecutive games, but with Brissett significantly reviving Baltimore's air attack in his first start, better days should be ahead for the former in short order, beginning with Sunday's Week 11 road matchup against the Panthers.