Ravens' Derrick Henry: Scores twice in Week 12 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henry rushed 21 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets.
Henry averaged a modest 3.0 yards per carry but powered in his eighth and ninth rushing touchdowns of the season on a pair of two-yard runs in the third quarter. He has recorded at least 20 touches in six consecutive games heading into Thursday night's home game against the league-worst Bengals run defense.
More News
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Goes over century mark with TD•
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Limited production on 20 carries•
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Over 100 yards in Lamar's return•
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Scores two TDs in Week 8 win•
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Gets back on track•
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Struggles against Texans•