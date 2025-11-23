Henry rushed 21 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets.

Henry averaged a modest 3.0 yards per carry but powered in his eighth and ninth rushing touchdowns of the season on a pair of two-yard runs in the third quarter. He has recorded at least 20 touches in six consecutive games heading into Thursday night's home game against the league-worst Bengals run defense.