Henry rushed 26 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns while catching his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cowboys.

Henry scored a four-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a three-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, but he was denied the hat trick in the fourth quarter, when a would-be third rushing score was ruled down at the 1-yard line on replay, and Henry's subsequent effort to get in on fourth down was stuffed. The 32-year-old Henry is showing no signs of slowing down, as he has six touchdowns through three games and is averaging just over 100 rushing yards per game heading into a Week 4 home game against the winless Titans.