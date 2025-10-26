Henry carried the ball 21 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns while failing to catch his only target in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears.

With Lamar Jackson (hamstring) out again, Baltimore needed Henry to step up, and while he didn't break any gains longer than 10 yards, he came through when it counted with a pair of two-yard TD plunges in the second and fourth quarters. In the process, he moved past the legendary Walter Payton into sole possession of fifth place on the NFL's all-time rushing touchdowns list with 112. Six of those scores have come this season, along with 510 rushing yards in seven games, and he'll look to add to that total in Week 9 against the Dolphins.