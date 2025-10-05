Henry rushed the ball 15 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans. He did not catch his only target.

Henry predictably couldn't find much rushing room with Cooper Rush under center, with his longest gain of the day going for seven yards. He managed to avoid complete disaster by scoring a one-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, but he's now been held to 50 rushing yards or fewer in four of five games to begin the season. Henry's outlook in Week 6 will be highly dependent on Lamar Jackson's (hamstring) availability, but he has another tough matchup against the Rams.