Henry rushed 17 times for 58 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Ravens' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Henry looked like he was on his way to one of his signature performances when he rattled off 11- and 17-yard gains on Baltimore's opening possession, but the veteran back found running room at a premium for most of the rest of the contest. Henry finished without a touchdown for the second straight game and tallied his lowest rushing yardage total of the campaign, rounding out a disappointing day for the Ravens overall. Henry will aim to bounce back in a Week 7 home divisional matchup against the Bengals next Sunday.