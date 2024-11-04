Henry carried the ball 23 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and caught his only target for 27 yards in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

It was another dominant performance for Henry, who has 11 rushing touchdowns and five 100-yard games through the season's first nine weeks. He blew past the 1,000-yard mark on the year with this effort, sitting at a league-leading 1,052 with eight games left on the Ravens' schedule. Henry seems poised for another big game in Week 10 against a Bengals defense he churned out 92 yards and a TD against in their first meeting of 2024.