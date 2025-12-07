Henry rushed the ball 25 times for 94 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Steelers. He recorded one catch on two targets for eight yards.

Despite playing from a deficit for most of the game, the Ravens made a point of getting Henry involved in the offense, as his 25 carries were his highest mark of the season. He's had considerable success against the Steelers in the past, totaling 348 yards on the ground in his last two matchups, though the Pittsburgh defense got the better end of things Sunday by limiting him to only 3.8 yards per carry. Henry still managed a few chunk gains of 19 and nine yards, topping 100 yards from scrimmage for the third time in his last four games in the process.