The Ravens aren't expected to deal Henry before Tuesday's trade deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Baltimore sitting at 4-5 and having lost their top two QBs in Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) for the foreseeable future and rest of the season, respectively, there has been speculation Henry may be available via trade, but the team has informed the running back that it doesn't intend to consider such a transaction. Instead, the Ravens have dealt for quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals to help stabilize the offense, which may help Henry end his streak being held under 100 yards rushing at four contests. Overall. Henry has racked up 689 yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries for a career-low 3.9 YPC in his nine appearances in 2026.