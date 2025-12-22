Henry rushed the ball 18 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots. He also lost a fumble.

Henry continued his momentum of strong performances, as he matched his season high of three rushes of at least 20 yards. His two touchdowns came from 21 and two yards away, marking his fourth multi-score effort of the campaign. The only shortcoming of Henry's performance came late in the first quarter when he lost a fumble, which ultimately led to a long touchdown drive for the Patriots. As has typically been the case in his career, Henry has imposed his will late in the season, as he now has over 90 rushing yards in three straight games.