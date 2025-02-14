Henry said last week that he wants to finish his career with the Ravens, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has already mentioned Henry as a candidate for an extension, after the 31-year-old ran for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 regular-season games during the first year of a two-year, $16 million contract. The two sides likely will discuss a deal that lowers Henry's 2025 cap hit ($12.895 million) without reducing his real-money compensation. He's currently scheduled for a non-guaranteed $6 million base salary and a $1 million roster bonus (due on the fifth day of the 2025 league year), plus $2.5 million available via incentives ($2 million of which he earned in 2024).