The Ravens elevated Jackson (hamstring) from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Since joining Baltimore's practice squad back on Oct. 19, Jackson made one appearance Week 9 in New Orleans, lasting nine offensive snaps and hauling in one of two targets for 16 yards before departing with a hamstring injury. Even with the benefit of a Week 10 bye, though, he wasn't available Week 11 against the Panthers before returning to practice Wednesday. Now that the health concern is behind him, Jackson could play a decent role Sunday with the Ravens' top two wide receivers Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and Demarcus Robinson (hip) questionable to suit up.