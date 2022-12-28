Jackson missed Wednesday's practice while recovering from an illness, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The timing early in the week helps his chances to make a full recovery before Sunday's game against the Steelers. Jackson has been a part-time player even with the Ravens desperate for help at wide receiver, seeing either two or three targets in each of his six appearances for the team while never playing more than 35 percent of snaps.
