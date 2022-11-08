Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was forced out with a minor soft-tissue injury during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jackson appears to have picked up this issue at some point during this contest, as he did not come into Monday with any injury designation. Harbaugh added that the team wanted to avoid rushing the 13th-year wideout back with the Ravens up by at least two scores for much of this win. While Jackson did not record a noteworthy stat line after being elevated from Baltimore's practice squad for the first time in 2022, he could continue to supplement the team's wide receiver corps with Rashod Bateman (foot) expected to miss the remainder of the season on IR. The veteran Jackson will have an extra week to recover before the Ravens' next contest against Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 20.