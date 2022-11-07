Jackson has been elevated from the Ravens' practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Saints, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With Rashod Bateman (foot) out for the season and Demarcus Robinson (groin) questionable for Monday night's contest, Jackson will give the Ravens some added depth behind top wideout Devin Duvernay, joining a Week 9 WR corps that also includes James Proche, Tylan Wallace and Binjimen Victor, who was elevated from the practice squad as well. While Jackson isn't a high-percentage fantasy option in his looming season debut, the 35-year-old could make his mark in the coming weeks if he's able to establish himself as a viable deep threat in Baltimore's offense.