Jackson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Saints with a hamstring injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson caught one pass for 16 yards before injuring his hamstring at some point against New Orleans, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The 35-year-old wideout was making his 2022 debut after being elevated from the Ravens' practice squad ahead of this Week 9 contest. With Rashod Bateman (foot) on IR and Tylan Wallace (coach's decision) inactive, expect Binjimen Victor to step up into a bigger role behind wide receivers Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson and James Proche on Monday.