Jackson didn't catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Browns.

Jackson once again didn't make a huge impact Sunday, as he played just 32 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps and failed to haul in a single target. With fellow wide receiver Devin Duvernay having suffered a potentially-significant injury during Tuesday's practice, the speedy veteran could be in line for more snaps down the stretch alongside Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and the newly-acquired Sammy Watkins.