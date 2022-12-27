Jackson caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Falcons.

Jackson operated as Baltimore's No. 3 receiver, playing just 15 of the Raven's 52 offensive snaps. The 36-year-old had a quiet day with the Ravens leaning heavily on the run and quarterback Tyler Huntley attempting only 17 passes. With fellow wideout Devin Duvernay (foot) out for the season, Jackson is a candidate to see more playing time. However, it doesn't appear the Ravens are committed to making him a significant part of the game plan. Jackson should remain off the fantasy radar when Ravens host the Steelers in Week 17.