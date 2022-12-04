The Ravens elevated Jackson from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jackson will be added to Baltimore's active roster for the second game in a row after catching two of his three targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to the Jaguars. The 34-year-old wideout once again figures to serve as a deep-threat option behind Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson against Tennessee. Since this is his third activation of the season, Jackson will now require a full spot on the Ravens' active roster to continue suiting up for the team moving forward.