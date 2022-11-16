Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson is apparently still bothered by his hamstring after a Week 10 bye, having suffered the injury Week 9 in his Ravens debut. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in the contest, playing 11 snaps on offense.
