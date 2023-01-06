Jackson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Jackson missed all three of Baltimore's practices throughout the week due to an illness, and while it's encouraging that he wasn't ruled out entirely, Jackson's status will likely come down to a game-time decision. The veteran wide receiver's field stretching abilities are unlikely to be utilized to their fullest Sunday, as starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out.
More News
-
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Remains sidelined by illness•
-
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Missing another practice•
-
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Quiet stretch continues•
-
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Back at practice•
-
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Comes down with illness•