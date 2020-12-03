Elliott registered five solo tackles and two assists during Wednesday's 19-14 loss to the Steelers.

The 23-year-old safety has started all 11 games for the Ravens this season, after going without a single start over six appearances in 2020. He's been a comprehensive contributor in his second pro season out of Texas, providing value in multiples areas. Elliott has thus far recorded 55 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections on the season, as Balitmore prepares to host the Andy Dalton-led Cowboys in Week 13.