Ravens' DeShon Elliott: Could earn roster spot
Elliott is making a good case for a roster spot during offseason minicamps, Baltimore's editorial director Ryan Mink reports.
Elliott spent his rookie season on injured reserve, but has made an impression so far during offseason training activities. Coach Jim Harbaugh predicted the second-year safety is "going to make a mark." He is currently behind Tony Jefferson and Chuck Clark at strong safety on the team's depth chart.
