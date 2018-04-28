Ravens' DeShon Elliott: Heading to Baltimore
The Ravens selected Elliott in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 190th overall.
The Texas product declared for the draft after three years with the Longhorns. He was second on the team in tackles from the strong safety spot, racking up 63 stops in 2017. As an athlete, Elliott is solid but unspectacular across the board, which helps explain his slide into the sixth round despite racking up six interceptions as a junior and finishing the year as a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award . His tackling ability will help him make the 53-man roster, but the Ravens are set at safety for now with Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson manning both starting spots.
