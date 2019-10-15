Elliott (knee) is likely out for the season, according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The second-year pro missed his entire rookie campaign with a broken arm and is now in danger of missing the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury. Primarily a special teamer, Elliott is the second safety to go down in as many weeks, as Tony Jefferson (knee) was placed on IR last Monday.

