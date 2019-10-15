Elliott (knee) is likely out for the season according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The second year pro missed his entire rookie campaign with a broken arm and is now in danger of missing the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury. Primarily a special teamer, Elliott is the second safety to go down in as many weeks, as Tony Jefferson (knee) was placed on IR last Monday.

