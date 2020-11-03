Elliott was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Elliott is considered a high-risk close contact to Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for the virus Monday, and he'll need to isolate for five days. If Elliott tests negative through Saturday, he'll be eligible to play in Sunday's road matchup against Indianapolis. Elliott has rarely left the field this year, but if he's forced to sit out, either Anthony Levine or Jordan Richards will start in his place.