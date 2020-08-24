Following the release of safety Earl Thomas on Sunday, Elliott is expected to step in as the team's starting free safety for 2020, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Coach John Harbaugh all but cemented Elliott's status Monday, stating that "[Elliott's] worked hard all through the offseason, and it's his time." Elliott suffered a knee injury Week 6 of last year that forced him to spend the remainder of the season on injured reserve. In the six games before he got hurt, the 23-year-old only supplied six tackles, primarily in a special-teams role. Even though Elliott lacks experience, the fact that he's been thrust into a starting role elevates his IDP value tremendously.