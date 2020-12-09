site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' DeShon Elliott: Ready to play Week 13
RotoWire Staff
Dec 8, 2020
7:49 pm ET 1 min read
Elliott (knee/ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys.
The 23-year-old was questionable with the knee and ankle issues, but the injuries won't prevent him from suiting up Tuesday. Elliott should take up his usual starting post at free safety for the Ravens.
