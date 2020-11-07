site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-deshon-elliott-removed-from-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' DeShon Elliott: Removed from COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Ravens have activated Elliott (illness) from their reserve/COVID-19 list.
Elliott had close contact with teammate Marlon Humphrey, who has tested positive. However, he has since been cleared and will be available for Sunday's contest against the Colts.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read