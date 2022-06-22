Duvernay hopes to earn a starting role in Baltimore's offense when training camp begins, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Duvernay is facing real opportunity to earn a more prolific role on offense heading into his third NFL season, especially following Baltimore's trade of Marquise Brown to Arizona, and with Sammy Watkins now in Green Bay. The expectation is that 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman will step up as the Ravens' top wideout, but Duvernay could be a real candidate for the No. 2 gig. Duvernay, a 2020 third-round pick, put together a 33-272-2 line on 47 targets in 16 games last season, while also earning All-Pro honors as a return man.