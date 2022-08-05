Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Duvernay (thigh) is closing in on a return to practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Duvernay has been tending to a bruised thigh since colliding with safety Chuck Clark in practice last Saturday. Harbaugh noted Duvernay likely could have got back on the field by Friday, but the team instead exercised caution so as not to press the issue in advance of exhibition season. At the same time, Harbaugh relayed to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com that Rashod Bateman didn't practice Friday due to a minor undisclosed injury, meaning the Ravens' top two wide receivers are unavailable at the moment.