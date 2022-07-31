Duvernay avoided a serious injury after colliding with Chuck Clark during Saturday's training camp practice, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official website reports.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Duvernay suffered a thigh bruise, and while the wideout sat out the rest of practice, he could've resumed action if necessary. "He hit his thigh, so good news, nothing serious there," Harbaugh said. The 2020 third-round pick faces a real opportunity to earn a more prolific role on offense heading into his third NFL season, especially after Baltimore's trade of Marquise Brown to Arizona and Sammy Watkins' departure to Green Bay.