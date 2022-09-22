Duvernay (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
It remains to be seen if Duvernay has fully cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but the wideout's presence at practice Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Patriots.
More News
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Exits game with concussion•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Finds end zone twice in Week 1 win•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Resumes practicing•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Rested in preseason finale•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Not in line to play Thursday•