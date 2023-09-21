Duvernay (shoulder) logged a full practice Thursday.
After getting in just a limited practice Wednesday, Duvernay was a full go Thursday, which should ease any doubt of him not being able to suit up Sunday against the Colts. With Odell Beckham (ankle) logging a second straight DNP and looking extremely questionable for the contest, the third-year receiver could see extra opportunities Sunday.
