Duvernay lost a yard on his only carry during Sunday's 24-10 win over Indianapolis.
Duvernay logged his first career game without a target versus Indianapolis, and his 25 percent of offensive snaps were less than any contest this season aside from Week 9. The rookie third-round pick was listed as questionable with a thigh injury before suiting up, and he did still contribute on kick returns, so it's possible that the Ravens were simply trying to preserve Duvernay's health with a lesser workload. He'll look to get back on track against the Patriots.
