Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Duvernay (foot) has been working hard and "kind of building his stamina back up" this spring.

Duvernay suffered a broken fifth metatarsal Dec. 20 and didn't resume running until April or May. He's been doing some on-field activities at the first few OTA sessions but still has limitations five months removed from the major injury. Duvernay averaged only 3.5 targets per game last year despite starting 13 of his 14 appearances, and he's likely sliding down the depth chart after the Ravens added WRs Odell Beckham, Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor this offseason. Duvernay still figures to return punts and kickoffs once he's healthy, and the guys in front of him on offense don't have the best track records for durability or reliability.