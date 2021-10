Duvernay caught all four of his targets for 45 yards in Monday's 31-25 win over the Colts.

Duvernay played on 88 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps, his highest snap percentage of the season so far. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Sammy Watkins exited Monday's contest with a hamstring injury. If Watkins is forced to miss time, Duvernay could see an increase in his usage going forward. The 24-year-old will look to make the most of his opportunities in a Week 6 matchup with the Chargers.