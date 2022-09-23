Coach John Harbaugh realyed Friday that Duvernay (concussion) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Patriots.

Rashod Bateman missed practice Friday due to a personal matter, but both players are slated to be available this weekend, setting the stage for Bateman, Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson to lead Baltimore's Week 3 wideout corps. After catching all four of his targets for 54 yards and two TDs in Week 1, Duvernay caught both of his targets for 42 yards and returned a kickoff for a 103-yard touchdown in last weekend's loss to the Dolphins. The 2020 third-rounder profiles as a TD-dependent option in Week 3 fantasy lineups.