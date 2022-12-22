Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Thursday that Duvernay suffered a broken fifth metatarsal of his right foot during Tuesday's practice, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. "[It was] out of the blue. He felt something [while running a route]," Harbaugh said. "We didn't know how serious is was or wasn't until later, and they got the X-rays back and it was just a broken fifth metatarsal. So, it is what it is."

Duvernay was shuttled to injured reserve just hours after suffering the injury, opening up a spot on the 53-man roster for waiver-wire pickup Sammy Watkins in the process. Harbaugh seemed to suggest that Duvernay won't need surgery to address the injury, with the coach noting that the receiver will have a chance to return for the Super Bowl, should the Ravens be able to make an improbable postseason run. For all intents and purposes, however, Duvernay's 2022 season can be considered over, with the Ravens set to move forward with Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson, Watkins and James Proche as their available options at receiver