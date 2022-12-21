Duvernay sustained a broken foot during Tuesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Duvernay was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but the exact nature of his injury wasn't revealed. The 2020 third-rounder has a recovery timetable of approximately two months, and he's expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2023 season. With Duvernay unavailable for the remainder of the regular season and postseason, Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson, Sammy Watkins and James Proche are candidates to see increased roles in Baltimore's passing game.