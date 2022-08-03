Duvernay missed a third straight practice Wednesday due to a thigh bruise, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The injury doesn't sound serious, but every missed day of practice counts for a third-year player fighting for a role behind Rashod Bateman in the youngest receiving corps in the league. A lot of Baltimore's offseason moves point to more heavy formations and run plays this year, but the team still needs at least one guy to step up behind Bateman as a functional starter, with Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace seemingly the top candidates for the second and third spots.