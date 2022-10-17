Duvernay recorded one catch on five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Giants.

Duvernay tied for the lead in targets among Baltimore's wide receivers in the absence of Rashod Bateman (foot). However, he seemingly was not on the same page as Lamar Jackson, which is surprising given that he had converted nine of his last 12 targets into receptions entering Sunday's game. Assuming Bateman remains out, Duvernay will have a legitimate chance to contribute to the offense in Week 7 against the Browns, though his involvement continues to pale in comparison to that of Mark Andrews.