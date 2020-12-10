Duvernay had a two-yard reception on one target against the Cowboys.

The rookie played a heavy percentage of the snaps -- 80 percent, 44 snaps overall -- but the production lagged behind on Tuesday. In fairness, Baltimore attempted just 17 passes all game, but Duvernay still saw just one target on a night where he played nearly every snap and Dez Bryant was out. In all, Duvernay has now played more than 50 percent of the snaps in three of his last four games, and has played over 75 percent of the snaps in the last two games. Duvernay's role is starting to solidify within the offense, but the targets are still hard to come by at this stage.