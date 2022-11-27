Duvernay (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Duvernay was limited in practice Friday but hadn't previously appeared on the Week 12 injury report for Baltimore, but both he and Demarcus Robinson (hip) are expected to be active Sunday. Duvernay and Robinson have stepped up as Lamar Jackson's top wideouts with Rashod Bateman (foot) out for the season, so it's integral for the Ravens' offense to have both available. However, Duvernay has seen just two targets in his last two games, and he hasn't recorded 50 or more receiving yards since Week 5.