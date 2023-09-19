Duvernay was held without a reception on three targets and carried three times for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals.

After logging seven snaps on offense in the Ravens' season-opening win over the Texans, Duvernay tripled that total in Week 2. He played 22 snaps Sunday, drawing targets on three of the 11 routes he ran but failing to cash in. Instead, Duvernay made his biggest mark as a ballcarrier, helping to absorb some of the vacated touches created by running back J.K. Dobbins' season-ending Achilles injury. The speedy Duvernay could continue to have some light involvement in the run game moving forward, but since he's still behind Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham (ankle), Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor in the pecking order for targets, he's unlikely to carve out much fantasy value.