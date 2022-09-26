Duvernay secured both targets for 25 yards and a touchdown and netted minus-2 yards on two rushes in the Ravens' 37-26 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

The speedster made a picturesque touchdown grab in the back right corner of the end zone with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter to extend the Ravens' lead to 28-20 at the time. The 2020 third-round pick has secured all eight targets he's seen this season, and Sunday's score allowed him to establish a new career high with three touchdowns overall. Duvernay's speed may be especially valuable in a Week 4 showdown against the Bills that could heavily involve both teams' air attacks.