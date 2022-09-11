Duvernay caught all four of his targets for 54 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Jets.

Duvernay gave the Ravens a 10-0 lead with a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The speedster made a nice play down the sideline, showing that he's a capable candidate to step into the traded Marquise Brown's shoes as Lamar Jackson's preferred deep threat. Duvernay later extended Baltimore's lead to 17-3 with a 17-yard touchdown, this time scoring over the middle. Mostly available outside of deeper fantasy formats, Duvernay should be a popular waiver pickup ahead of the Ravens' Week 2 home opener against Miami.