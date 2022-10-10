Duvernay caught five of seven targets for 54 yards and added 24 rushing yards on three carries in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Duvernay had an interesting stat line, as the three rushing attempts and 24 yards were both new season highs. The versatile wideout gained most of his rushing yards on a broken play that had a shotgun snap hit him in the arm as he motioned in front of Lamar Jackson, leading to a fortunate fumble that allowed the speedster to gain 12 yards and the first down. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect those kind of rushing totals from Duvernay on a weekly basis, but the seven targets did lead all Baltimore wide receivers for the second week in a row (Mark Andrews led all players with 10 targets). Rashod Bateman (foot) was inactive after getting injured in the first half of last week's loss to Buffalo, so Duvernay could continue to experience a small uptick in looks should Baltimore's top wideout miss next Sunday's tilt against the Giants as well.