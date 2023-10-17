Duvernay played 14 snaps on offense and went without a target or rushing attempt in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Titans in London.
Sunday's game marked the first time since Week 1 that Duvernay went without a touch on offense. The speedy 26-year-old wideout made an impact on special teams, however, bringing back three punts for 91 yards.
